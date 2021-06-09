Double Click 728 x 90
Shahid Kapoor shows off his carrom skills while playing against Mira, Ishan

Raba Noor

09th Jun, 2021. 11:33 pm
Shahid Kapoor

Bollywood Actor Shahid Kapoor is quite good at playing carrom. Shahid can be seen taking turns to score some points while playing the game with her, brother Ishaan Khatter and mom Neliima Azeem In the latest video posted by his wife Mira Rajput.

The actor first scores the queen and also manages to get the cover point.

Mira captioned the video as, “Queen & Cover with the pro @shahidkapoor The Pro-League continues @neliimaazeem @ishaankhatter.”

Take a look at Mira Kapoor post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

