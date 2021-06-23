Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Shoaib Akhtar With His Adorable Sons – Pictures

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

23rd Jun, 2021. 10:58 pm
Adsense 160 x 600

Shoaib Akhtar is a world-famous former Pakistani fast bowler who earned a lot of fame at a very young age for his dedication and sheer hard work.

Besides being a fast bowler, he is also a great commentator .

Shoaib is also regarded as one of the best players in the history of international cricket.

Besides bowling, Shoaib is also an expert in batting and fielding.

Shoaib has a huge fan following not only in Pakistan but worldwide as well.

He also owns a unique record of gaining one million YouTube followers within three days of the launch of his channel.

 

Shoaib has a beautiful family with two adorable sons. Here, we have gathered a few of his pictures with his sons.

Have a look at their pictures .

Shoaib-Akhtar-With-Sons

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot
1 hour ago
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot

Famous and beautiful actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Ayeza Khan has shared...
Danish Taimoor
2 hours ago
Danish Taimoor Overjoyed As Cristiano Ronaldo Mentioned His Comment

Pakistani star Danish Taimoor expressed his excitement after Cristiano Ronaldo mentioned his...
Kendall Jenner
9 hours ago
Kendall Jenner steals the show as she comes out for lunch with friends

Kendall Jenner flaunted a model body as she stepped out for lunch...
Britney Spears
9 hours ago
Britney Spears speaks out after the startling conservatorship testimony

Britney Spears has returned to Instagram just hours after giving a stunning...
Prince Charles
10 hours ago
Prince Charles ‘hurt, upset’ by Prince William, Harry’s feud

The current difficulty in Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has reportedly...
Lizzo
11 hours ago
Lizzo and Demi Lovato will perform the New Orleans Jazz Festival

The New Orleans Heritage and Jazz Festival will be headlined by American...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

3 mins ago
No entry without Covid-19 Vaccination in Public Areas, Shopping Malls or Banks

Citizens who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be able...
techno
17 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
26 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
54 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...