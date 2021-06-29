Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Sindh will not have summer vacations in 2021

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 09:13 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Schools

The Sindh government has conveyed to the private schools that it would not announce summer vacations this year in order to compensate for the loss of students owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sindh did not change its conclusion of devouring any vacations this year, with the province’s education minister Saeed Ghani saying that the decision would be studied if the temperatures rise.

Previously it was decided that due to breaks in the academic year due to the COVD-19 lockdowns, there would be no summer vacations in the province this year; however, if the heatwave occurred in the province, the decision could be further reviewed.

According to details, the NCOC has suggested summer holidays between July 18 and August 01.

Whereas, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa declared that summer vacations in schools would start from July 1, while the Federal Directorate of Education said vacations in the capital would be perceived from July 18 to August 1

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

bajwa and eu
18 mins ago
COAS Gen Bajwa and EUMC chairman agrees on enhanced cooperation

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the...
hajj smart card
30 mins ago
Hajj Smart Card can be used for Teller Services in Saudi Arabia by Pilgrims

Hajj Smart Card can be used for teller services in Saudi Arabia...
Murad Raas Says Students Not To Be Promoted Without Exams This Year
56 mins ago
Federal govt promotes students without examination

The Federal govt on Tuesday announced to promote students of federal government...
World must counter Islamophobia
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s relationship with China will remain the same: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stated that no matter what happens,...
Foreign Office Pakistan Afghanistan
1 hour ago
Foreign Office confirms robbery of 1,000 Schengen visa stickers from Italian embassy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the news of 1,000 Schengen...
Turkey revises quarantine policy for Pakistani travellers
2 hours ago
Turkey eases quarantine restrictions for Pakistani passengers

Turkey on Tuesday reviewed its policy for travelers coming from Afghanistan and...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

bajwa and eu
18 mins ago
COAS Gen Bajwa and EUMC chairman agrees on enhanced cooperation

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the...
hajj smart card
30 mins ago
Hajj Smart Card can be used for Teller Services in Saudi Arabia by Pilgrims

Hajj Smart Card can be used for teller services in Saudi Arabia...
Murad Raas Says Students Not To Be Promoted Without Exams This Year
56 mins ago
Federal govt promotes students without examination

The Federal govt on Tuesday announced to promote students of federal government...
World must counter Islamophobia
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s relationship with China will remain the same: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stated that no matter what happens,...