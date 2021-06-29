Sindh will not have summer vacations in 2021

The Sindh government has conveyed to the private schools that it would not announce summer vacations this year in order to compensate for the loss of students owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sindh did not change its conclusion of devouring any vacations this year, with the province’s education minister Saeed Ghani saying that the decision would be studied if the temperatures rise.

Previously it was decided that due to breaks in the academic year due to the COVD-19 lockdowns, there would be no summer vacations in the province this year; however, if the heatwave occurred in the province, the decision could be further reviewed.

According to details, the NCOC has suggested summer holidays between July 18 and August 01.

Whereas, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa declared that summer vacations in schools would start from July 1, while the Federal Directorate of Education said vacations in the capital would be perceived from July 18 to August 1