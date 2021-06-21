Double Click 728 x 90
Snapchat Removed Its Speed Filter That Caused Fatal Car Crashes

Snapchat vs TikTok

Snapchat has removed its “speed filter” feature after it was allegedly blamed for boosting dangerous speeding by safety supporters and families of car crash victims.

In a statement to Private News, a Snap spokesperson confirmed the company was excluding the feature, saying the sticker was barely used by the app’s 500 million monthly active users.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our Snapchat community, and we had previously disabled the filter at driving speeds,” the spokesperson said.

“Today the sticker is barely used by Snapchatters, and in light of that, we are removing it altogether.” the spokesperson said.

On the contrary, the company began eliminating the feature starting this week, but it will be a couple more weeks before it disappears entirely from the app.

Whereas Snapchat first introduced the controversial feature in 2013 but further improved some of its features after the reaction and lawsuits.

It changed it from a filter to a less projecting sticker and added a “don’t snap and drive” warning while the feature was in use.

It also limited the top driving speed at which a snap could be shared to 35 mph, according to NPR.

The feature’s removal came a month after an appeals court ruled that the company can be sued over the speed filter’s role which killed three young men in Wisconsin in 2017.

