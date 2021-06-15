Double Click 728 x 90
Supreme Court restricts sale, transfer, and allotment of Railways land

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

15th Jun, 2021. 08:07 pm
The Supreme Court restricts sale in a ruling in the infringement case that said that not an inch of the railway land would be allowed to be sold.

The Supreme Court in an order constrained the sale, transfer, and allotment of any of the Pakistan Railways lands.

The court in a written order after trial of the case articulated its concern over a suspected plan to sell the railway’s land in Sindh.

“The bench was informed that the federal government was reportedly planning to sell railway lands in Sindh and a meeting to this effect was held at the Governor House in Karachi,” the court observed.

The bench noted that the government was approaching the court for the elimination of encroachments on its land, but on the other hand, it seemed plans are under contemplation to sell the railway land.

The court said that not an inch of the railway land would be allowed to be sold and the apex court would strike down any such move.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed also took exemption to a statement of Railways Minister after the recent Ghotki train accident.

The government should give urgent attention to the decrepit track from Khanpur to Ghotki and Sukkur to Karachi.

