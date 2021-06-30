Double Click 728 x 90
The inspirational cast of upcoming drama Sinf-e-Aahan is all set to showcase ‘women of steel’

Raba NoorWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 07:17 pm
Sinf-e-Aahan cast

Pakistan actor Humayun Saeed and producer Shahzad Naseeb have unveiled the star-studded cast of their upcoming drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan and it’s already making a mark on social media.

The upcoming drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan features Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan, and Ramsha Khan.

The cast of the drama serial took to their Instagram handles and shared photos from the cast reveal.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly)

This drama serial has been created in collaboration with the Pakistan Army Public Relations Department and Six Sigma Plus on the topic of women’s rights.

The story of ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ is written by playwright and novelist Umera Ahmad and the play is directed by Nadeem Baig.

