This old man is the best example of hard work, Chief Minister Sindh

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that this elderly man is a crescent and the best example of hard work.

According to the spokesperson, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah made a surprise visit to Karachi and stopped at a cold drink corner near Jamia Masjid Rehmania Tariq Road.

A blind man was selling cold drinks at a corner and the blind old man has put up a board at his store, on which an appeal has been made to the Sindh Chief Minister that he is a blind old man and no one should bother him.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said to the old man, I am the Chief Minister of Sindh, who is bothering you? On which the elder told the Sindh Chief Minister that the police and the administration were bothered him.

Syed Murad Ali Shah called ADC One East, SSP East, and Administrator KMC simultaneously and instructed them not to tease the elderly and said that they should buy from him whenever they come to the store of this elderly.

Murad Ali Shah said that this old man was earning halal food for his children despite being blind and this was the best example of halal food and hard work. “We have to encourage it,” he said.