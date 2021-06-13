Tiger Shroff’s mom sends sweet birthday wish to Disha Patani on her 29th birthday

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff sends a heartfelt birthday wish to Disha Patani, on her 29th birthday.

Ayesha Shroff took to Instagram and posted cute photos of Disha, the rumored girlfriend of her son Tiger, to wish her on 29th birthday.

Tiger Shroff’s mother wrote in the caption “Happpppppyyyy birthday deeeeeshu!! Everyone sees the glamorous you but I love this side the most!! @dishapatani.”

Take a look at her post:

Disha can be seen petting calves in the first photo, and in the second photo, Disha is posing with Ayesha in a restaurant.

Commenting on the Ayesha Shroff post, Disha said “Awwww love you so much aunty. you’re the best” followed by heart emoticons.