Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

UK’s Boris Johnson expresses condolences to PM Imran Khan, over Ghotki train crash

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

08th Jun, 2021. 01:14 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Boris Johnson telephone Imran Khan

United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday had a telephonic conversation with PM Imran Khan and stated his condolences over the “tragic loss of life” in the train crash that killed over 45 and injured 100 in Sindh’s Ghotki.

Boris Johnson telephone Imran, he stated that”Prime Minister [Boris Johnson] began by expressing his condolences following the tragic loss of life in the train crash in Sindh,” said a press release issued by the UK government.

The press release said that the two PMs conversed about the current situation in Afghanistan. It said that both decided that there is a “need to ensure a long-term future of peace and stability” in the war-torn country.

“The UK would continue to use the diplomatic and development tools at our disposal to support the Government of Afghanistan,” PM Johnson told his Pakistani counterpart.

“Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Imran Khan also covered the need to take action to cut carbon emissions and protect biodiversity ahead of the UK-hosted COP26 Summit later this year,” said the press release.

The UK government’s handout also stated that the British premier also congratulated PM Imran on the “success of the UN World Environment Day event, which Pakistan hosted with the UN” last week.”

The handout stated that both the PMs also discussed the coronavirus pandemic and agreed to “work together to defeat the pandemic” in their countries and around the world.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

chemical factory fire
6 hours ago
Chemical factory fire claims 18 lives, India

A chemical factory fire in the western Indian city of Pune killed...
Chinese birth-control policy
7 hours ago
Chinese birth-control policy could affect Uyghur population, report

Chinese contractual and Chinese birth-control policy could affect the Uyghur population, report...
Crypto Crash Bitcoin and others price dropped
8 hours ago
China Cracks Down on Bitcoin, Blocking Several Cryptographic Accounts

A swing of cryptographic accounts related accounts on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform...
Maharashtra’s Pune fire
11 hours ago
18 Dead 17 missing In Fire at Maharashtra’s Pune Sanitizer Firm

At least eighteen employees of a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Pune have...
UK dating apps
11 hours ago
UK: dating apps to features Covid-19 vaccine stickers

In collaboration with the government, dating apps in the United Kingdom have...
Contagious Coronavirus outbreak
11 hours ago
Worldwide contagious Coronavirus outbreak toll at 1000 GMT Monday

The contagious coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 3,731,297 people since it...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
23 mins ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR exchange price on, 8th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
1 hour ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate In UAE For, 8th June 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (8th, June 2021) today 24...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 8th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 8th June 2021, Latest currency...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
2 hours ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 8th June 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...