United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday had a telephonic conversation with PM Imran Khan and stated his condolences over the “tragic loss of life” in the train crash that killed over 45 and injured 100 in Sindh’s Ghotki.

Boris Johnson telephone Imran, he stated that”Prime Minister [Boris Johnson] began by expressing his condolences following the tragic loss of life in the train crash in Sindh,” said a press release issued by the UK government.

The press release said that the two PMs conversed about the current situation in Afghanistan. It said that both decided that there is a “need to ensure a long-term future of peace and stability” in the war-torn country.

“The UK would continue to use the diplomatic and development tools at our disposal to support the Government of Afghanistan,” PM Johnson told his Pakistani counterpart.

“Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Imran Khan also covered the need to take action to cut carbon emissions and protect biodiversity ahead of the UK-hosted COP26 Summit later this year,” said the press release.

The UK government’s handout also stated that the British premier also congratulated PM Imran on the “success of the UN World Environment Day event, which Pakistan hosted with the UN” last week.”

The handout stated that both the PMs also discussed the coronavirus pandemic and agreed to “work together to defeat the pandemic” in their countries and around the world.