USD TO QAR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Qatari Riyal on, 21st June 2021

Today (USD TO QAR) exchange rate – See the recent USD TO QAR currency chart as per Qatari Open Market. USD TO QAR – The US dollar is recognized worldwide as an important currency.

Here is the updated US Dollar Price in Qatar (Updated, 21st June 2020)

Convert US Dollar to Qatari Riyal

USD QAR 1 USD 3.6771 QAR 5 USD 18.3855 QAR 10 USD 36.771 QAR 25 USD 91.9275 QAR 50 USD 183.855 QAR

Today One Qatari Riyal is worth 3.6567 against one Dollar. BOL News is the one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.