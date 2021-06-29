Double Click 728 x 90
Xiaomi is rumored to be working on phone with a 192MP Camera

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 08:58 pm
Xiaomi

Samsung is developing a 200MP sensor, and Xiaomi will almost certainly be the first to use it. Little was known about either, but the disclosures have revealed more information about both the sensor and the phone.

The sensor will have a resolution of 192MP and will allow 16-in-1 pixel binning, resulting in an output resolution of exactly 12MP. This sensor should be able to support native 4x zoom if cropping is used instead of binning. It should also provide high-quality digital zoom from 1x to 4x with various intermediate levels.

All of this will demand a lot of number-crunching power, which will be provided by the SM8450, the Snapdragon 888’s successor. This chip, tentatively dubbed the “Snapdragon 895,” will be manufactured on a 4 nm technology and will include next-generation Kryo 780 CPU cores (based on the new ARMv9), a new Adreno 730 GPU, a new Spectra 680 GPU, and a new X65 5G modem.

Its screen will have a single punch hole and dramatically curved sides. We’ll have to wait a little longer for the under-display cameras.

It’s yet unclear which Xiaomi series the phone will be part of. The experimental Mi Mix Alpha was the first 108 MP phone, followed by the mass-market Mi CC9 Pro, which was released globally as the Mi Note 10 (Pro). Those were, of course, mid-range Snapdragon 700-series chipsets, not the day’s flagship chip.

One thing is certain: this phone will not be released this year; instead, it will be revealed in late December and sold in early January, similar to the Mi 11. The availability of chipsets will most likely decide the date.

