8 injured in Faislabad after roof collapse due to heavy rain and windstorm

FAISALABAD: Eight people were left injured in Faisalabad after the roofs of different houses collapsed due to heavy rain and wind storm in the city according to the reports on Sunday.

Meanwhile, several areas of Sargodha city faced power outages for several hours due to the rain.

According to the report, rainfall is continuing intermittently in different cities of Punjab, including Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Kamoke.

According to the Met Office, Rain and thundershower (with isolated heavy fall) and gusty winds are also expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper and Central Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, from Monday to Thursday, significant rain is expected in Dera Gazi Khan, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, and Bahawalpur.