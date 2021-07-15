Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Adnoc plans $763.7 million investment to expand capacity to 5.0 million barrels/day by 2030

Web DeskWeb Editor

15th Jul, 2021. 03:13 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
adnoc

ABU DHABI: In a bid to expand its production capacity to 5.0 million barrels/day by 2030, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) will invest $763.7 million (Dh2.8 billion) in integrated rigless services across six of its artificial islands in the Upper Zakum and Satah Al Razboot (SARB) fields, Emirati official news agency reported.

Ahmad Saqer Al-Suwaidi, CEO of Adnoc Offshore, said: “These contracts are an important contributor to Adnoc Offshore’s plans to build our production capacity to over 2 million barrels a day in the coming years to support the ADNOC Group’s smart growth strategy.”

The investment is in the form of three contracts awarded by Adnoc Offshore to Schlumberger, Adnoc Drilling, and Halliburton after a competitive tender process.

Schlumberger’s share of the award is valued at $381.18 million (Dh1.4 billion); Adnoc Drilling’s share is valued at $228.71 million (Dh839.58 million), and Halliburton’s share is valued at $153.87 million (Dh564.85 million).

Over 80 percent of the total award value will flow back into the UAE‘s economy under Adnoc’s In-Country Value (ICV) programme over the 5-year duration of the contracts, reinforcing Adnoc’s commitment to ensuring more economic value remains in the country from the contracts it awards.

Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, Adnoc Upstream Executive Director, said: “These important awards for integrated rigless services will drive efficiencies of drilling and related services, and optimise costs in our Offshore operations as we ramp up our drilling activities to increase our production capacity and enable gas self-sufficiency for the UAE.

The scope of the contracts includes coiled tubing services with thru-tubing downhole tools, stimulation services, including equipment and chemicals/fluid systems, surface well testing services, wireline, and production logging services and tools, saturation monitoring, and well integrity.

Previously, Adnoc Offshore’s rigless services were provided through several discrete service-specific contracts. Unifying the scope through integrated service contracts, underpins Adnoc’s smart approach to procurement and provides Adnoc Offshore with operational flexibility while enabling cost efficiencies and single point responsibility by the contractors.

The six artificial islands covered by the awards are Asseifiya, Ettouk, Al Ghallan, and Umm Al Anbar in the Upper Zakum field and Al Qatia and Bu Sikeen in the SARB field.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

NPO
30 mins ago
NPO to launch awareness drive on sustainable productivity

ISLAMABAD: The (NPO) has decided to launch the “National Productivity Movement” for...
Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly: Syed Amjad Zaidi Elected Speaker, Nazir Advocate Deputy Speaker
46 mins ago
Gilgit-Baltistan offers vast investment options: official

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit-Baltistan offered vast investment opportunities in various sectors, including agriculture and...
Business in Pakistan
57 mins ago
Govt hailed for taking stakeholders in confidence for ease of doing business

KARACHI: The businessmen have appreciated the decision of the Ministry of Industries...
Pakistan, Japan Agree To Enhance Cooperation In IT Sector
1 hour ago
Japan focusing on developing export base in Pakistan: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Japan was focusing on developing a strong export base in Pakistan...
President Alvi
2 hours ago
Gwadar Port, CPEC offer enormous investment opportunities: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the Gwadar Port and...
750 prize bond list 2021
9 hours ago
How to Check Rs 750 Prize bond list 2021?

Lahore: Draw# 87 – 750 Prize bond list 2021 announced today on,...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Kohistan Blast
4 mins ago
Chinese team to probe Kohistan bus tragedy

China said on Thursday it will send a team to Pakistan to...
Olivia Rodrigo
11 mins ago
Olivia Rodrigo looks smitten by Boyfriend Adam Faze as they spotted

The 18-year-old vocalist of Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo, and the 24-year-old Hollywood...
Taliban flag raised above Pakistan border
15 mins ago
Taliban seize border crossing with Pakistan After Raising Their Flag

The Taliban reportedly raised their flag above a key border post between...
16 mins ago
President Alvi briefed over Afghan situation, national security

President Arif Alvi was briefed over national security dynamics including situation in...