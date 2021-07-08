Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Agri Transformation Plan to enhance yield, reduce eatables prices: PM

Web DeskWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 08:57 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Agriculture

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the Agriculture Transformation Plan was a comprehensive strategy to enhance agriculture produce to suffice the country’s food needs, besides reducing milk and meat prices.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress on Agri Dashboard and Dashboard on monitoring of projects and agreements signed during the foreign visits, the prime minister said the government was bringing transformation to enhance the agriculture yield, as food security was among its priorities.

Prime Minister Khan also assured that the impediments in the implementation of the agreements signed during the foreign visits would be removed to ensure execution of the projects of national interest without any delay.

The Agri Dashboard would help the government in timely pointing out and averting any food crisis by providing statistics of demand and consumption of the agriculture commodities, he said, adding that the dashboard would also help contain the price hike of eatables with the cooperation of provincial governments.

The prime minister directed to complete the final stages of the Agri Dashboard on priority basis within the stipulated time and make it fully operational as soon as possible.

The meeting was also briefed on the steps taken to improve the genetic diversity of livestock.

In addition, Dr Moeed Yousuf briefed the meeting about the prime minister’s visits abroad and the dashboard set up to monitor the implementation of agreements reached with foreign leaders in Pakistan.

The dashboard will not only keep track of the details of the prime minister’s visits, but will also assist in monitoring the implementation of agreements and decisions. It will also ensure speedy implementation of agreements by removing barriers faced by the ministries.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

foriegn reserves
16 mins ago
Pakistan’s forex reserves hit record high of $24.41 billion

KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country increased $1.12 billion...
Pakistan’s fiscal deficit narrows to 4.2% in 10 months: finance ministry
25 mins ago
Finance Ministry notifies raise in govt employees’ salary

KARACHI: The Ministry of Finance on Thursday notified the grant of an...
PBoC
29 mins ago
PBoC continues the crackdown on cryptocurrency trade

PBoC continues the crackdown on the cryptocurrency trade. People's Bank of China...
Rupee hits 5-month low against dollar
4 hours ago
Rupee hits 5-month low against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee weakened 41 paisas to touch a five-month low of...
Meezan Bank
5 hours ago
Meezan Bank, NCCPL to develop new Shariah-compliant products

KARACHI: The Meezan Bank has collaborated with the National Clearing Company of...
SSGC LPG
5 hours ago
BOL Exclusive: SSGC plans to import 16,500 tonnes LPG to meet winter demand

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) will import at least 11...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

DP World
11 mins ago
DP World agrees to buy Imperial Logistics for $890 million

KARACHI: DP World has entered into a transaction implementation agreement to acquire...
foriegn reserves
16 mins ago
Pakistan’s forex reserves hit record high of $24.41 billion

KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country increased $1.12 billion...
Pakistan’s fiscal deficit narrows to 4.2% in 10 months: finance ministry
25 mins ago
Finance Ministry notifies raise in govt employees’ salary

KARACHI: The Ministry of Finance on Thursday notified the grant of an...
PBoC
29 mins ago
PBoC continues the crackdown on cryptocurrency trade

PBoC continues the crackdown on the cryptocurrency trade. People's Bank of China...