AJK CEC writes to PM Imran Khan after Gandapur donating cash video went viral

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chief Election Commissioner, retired Justice Abdul Rashid Sulehria, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, demanding him to guarantee that ministers perceive the code of conduct set for the July 25 elections to the AJK Legislative Assembly.

The development came after Gandapur’s video went viral on social media.

Some people had grouped around Gandapur to criticize to him of a badly scratched road. They told him that they are expecting a restoring it with whatever scanty funds they can solicit up on their own.

At this, the minister directly offered them a donation of Rs500,000, which was logged on video.

Gandapur had also said that he is ready to deliver additional monetary help and assured the public that the next time he visits the area, the road would have been mended.

There were also rumors of other ministers making promises of numerous arrangements in other electorates during their respective movements.

After this came to light, the chief election commissioner wrote to the prime minister, demanding him to question directives in writing to the federal government ministers who are contributing in the election, as well as to the provincial government, to safeguard that no specific person disrupts the code of conduct stated by the AJK government.

“It is important to mention that violation of any provision of Code of Conduct by any person during the election campaign of a candidate may end up [in] disqualification of the candidate concerned,” the letter further stated.

CEC acquaints Prime Minister of code of conduct

Sulehria also wrote a separate letter to the PM to acquaint him with the code of conduct itself.

“Let me take this opportunity to appraise your good self that AJK Election Commission has promulgated a Code of Conduct 2021 for strict observance by all political parties, candidates and polling staff who are deputed for the administration of election process in order to ensure that elections are conducted fairly, justly and in the most transparent manner in all respects without causing any intimidation or coercion upon the free exercise of the right of franchise by the electors,” the letter begins by saying.

The letter states “strongly prohibits any kind of pronouncement in terms of financial or development package or any kind of attraction by political parties, contesting candidates and their sympathizers to secure favour from electors for any contesting candidate except their party manifesto”.

Sulehria further stated that the request is made “to ensure that the AJK General Elections […] be conducted in a transparent and independent manner without causing any blame for the misuse of state resources by holders of public office”.