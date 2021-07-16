Asad Umar Urges To Restrict Travel During Eid Holiday To Contain 4th Wave

Federal Minister for Development, Reforms and Planning Asad Omar has appealed to the people to restrict travel during the upcoming Eid holidays.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, he said, “Vaccination is necessary to avoid coronavirus. The number of vaccinations has been more than 500,000 in a day for the last four days.”

He said that the government has arranged a large number of vaccines and appealed to the people to get vaccinated.

He said that 125 million people are over 18 years of age in Pakistan out of which 88 lakh people were vaccinated with one dose from February 3 to July 1 and one lakh people were fully vaccinated.

He said that even a single dose of the vaccine can protect against the virus, those who do not get vaccinated are 4 times more at risk than those who get a single dose.

The federal minister said that even those who get coronavirus after vaccination does not show any serious symptoms and the risk is reduced.

He said that the Indian variant of Coronavirus is wreaking havoc in the world, it is very important to vaccinate for the safety of your family and Pakistan.

He said that if a large number of people would be vaccinated then the nation would be completely coronavirus free.

Karachi reports 100 cases of coronavirus ‘Delta Vaiant’

In Karachi, 65 more cases of Coronavirus have been diagnosed, bringing the number of people infected with the virus to 100 in the city.

Karachi University’s Institute of Virology (NIV) tested 2,062 samples sent by the Sindh government’s health department on July 12 and 13, of which 163 tested positive and out of these positive cases. Of the 95 results selected, 69%, or 65 cases, were of the Delta type virus.

Explaining the results, Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry, Director, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, said that 65 cases of Delta variant, as well as two cases of Beta variant found in South Africa, have come to light.

Pakistan COVID-19 Positivity Rate Exceeds “Warning Flag”

The National Command and Control Center said that the coronavirus positivity rate in the country had risen to 6.1 per cent.

During the last 24 hours, 37,690 tests were conducted while the number of active cases of the corona is 42,330. Currently, the condition of 2,388 patients is critical.

The NCOC added that 917,329 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

In addition, an anti-corona vaccination campaign is underway and 562,051 citizens have been vaccinated against the corona vaccine in the last day.

A total of 22,222,701 citizens have been vaccinated against corona. The district health department said that the number of corona cases has increased in Islamabad and 183 new corona cases have come to light in 24 hours.

The positivity rate has been recorded up to 8.54%.

No new cases or deaths have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours.