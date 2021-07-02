Become a superstar on BOL Entertainment by joining this Facebook Group

BOL Facebook Group: BOL has pioneered various unconventional concepts in the Pakistani media landscape. The media enterprise has once again come up with a unique platform where hidden talent within Pakistan can be exploited at an exponential pace with a holistic approach.

For the 1st time ever in Pakistan, BOL has introduced a unique and covid-safe platform for those who want to make their dreams come true.

BOL is providing a platform for Singers, Rappers, Youtubers, and TikTok artists to show their talent to the world via the most popular social media platform, Facebook.

In short, BOL is going to make interested individuals TV stars if they are interested to showcase their talent and make a career in the showbiz industry.

How to become a superstar?

The media giant has highlighted 3 steps for those who aspire to come on national television:

• Apsiring individual can join the BOL Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/becomesuperstar

• After joining the group, the said individual can share his talent on the group

• BOL’s production team will select the future superstars from these auditions

After following these steps BOL will finalize the candidates who will appear or become a part of shows like:

• Pakistan Star singer

• Pakistan Star Rapper

• Gameshow Aisay Chalayga

• Khushraho Pakistan

• Instagram Show with Mathira

• Katakat Show

• The TickTock Show

• Gameshow Champion League

• The Champions

Requirements:

A nominal price of USD 5 or 780 rupees per month will be charged only to screen out non-serious candidates.

Stay tuned to BOL News for more updates.