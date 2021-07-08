Double Click 728 x 90
Bilawal in criticized PML-N for making deals with the government

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 11:00 pm
bilawal bhutto in ajk

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said “they” should do politics like lions, not cats, as he took an indirect hit at the PML-N, a day after he had criticized the party for pursuing contracts with the government.

While addressing an election rally Bilawal, said PPP would conquest all political parties, as he advised the district’s people to get rid of “cats”, which was another indirect attack at PML-N.

“We want them to do politics like lions, not cats; we want them to play their due role as an Opposition party so we can give a tough time to the [PTI-led] government,” he said.

The PPP chairman probed PML-N to act as a group of lions, not cats, and said, “A lion stays within his pride and faces adversities.”

PPP will follow PML-N into the fight, Bilawal asked, “PML-N and PTI cannot look Modi in the eye and confront him.”

“The people who talk about sensitivities do not care about people’s emotions, as our prime minister deprived people of roti, kapra, makaan,” he further added.

Currently, Bilawal is campaigning for the forthcoming 11th General Elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, which will be apprehended on July 25.

On the contrary, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is also campaigning in the district and is leading her party’s movement.

Here is the full speech of Bilawal Bhutto in AJK today:

