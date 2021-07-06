Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Bitcoin: Western miners profits hugely, during China’s crackdown

Syed AhadWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 12:24 am
Adsense 160 x 600
bitcoin

According to a report published by Arcane Research, China’s restriction on Bitcoin mining has resulted in greater profits for Western miners.

Due to the recent decline in the price of bitcoin, Western mining firms have had massive stock market gains in the last month.

China used to be home to a significant share of the global Bitcoin mining hash rate.

Whereas, Miners began to move out of the country in large numbers as the state began to crackdown.

As a result, the worldwide BTC hash rate has dramatically decreased. Western miners now deliver a larger share of the hash rate.

Mining firms are experiencing better earnings as the competition is very low. These profits exceed the losses due to the extent of the BTC price drop, compared with a net gain.

Marathon and Riot are two of the largest mining companies in the west, and their stock prices have risen significantly.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Committee formed to finalise maiden Punjab Skill Policy
4 hours ago
Committee formed to finalise maiden Punjab Skill Policy 2021/26

LAHORE: The government was introducing the first skill policy, and a committee...
Chinese investors have expressed their willingness to invest in the South Balochistan package
4 hours ago
Chinese keen to invest in South Balochistan: Umar

ISLAMABAD: Chinese investors have expressed their willingness to invest in the South...
Minister accuses previous governments of signing expensive power contracts
4 hours ago
Minister accuses previous governments of signing expensive power contracts

ISLAMABAD: The previous governments had signed expensive power contracts to generate 26,000MW...
London
4 hours ago
London asset manager intends to invest $55 billion in cryptocurrency

Despite the market's recent collapse, a London-based asset manager is said to...
Cryptocurrency
4 hours ago
Central Bank of China issued a warning to firms regarding crypto-related businesses

Central Bank of China has issued a warning to firms, to stop...
Exports perform well, up 34% to China; 19% to Germany: adviser
4 hours ago
Exports perform well, up 34% to China; 19% to Germany: adviser

ISLAMABAD: Despite the negative impacts of Covid-19, the exports have performed well...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Ghost picked a cow
5 mins ago
Ghost picked a cow up and threw away

A video goes viral on social media in which a cow can...
sports betting
24 mins ago
In Virginia, sports betting has surpassed the billion-dollar threshold

The Virginia Lottery has released its report on sports wagering activity submitted...
Hair Loss
45 mins ago
5 Foods That Could Cause Hair Loss according to experts

Healthy, strong, and lustrous hair is desirable for both men and women....
NCOC Announces To Open Up Vaccination For 30 years And Older
47 mins ago
3.5% of population in Pakistan is vaccinated against Coronavirus, Statistics

The government is continuously trying to inoculate against Coronavirus, the govt has...