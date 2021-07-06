Boost your liver health and lose up to 4 Kg within 72 hours with this drink

Double Click 728 x 90
Raba Noor

06th Jul, 2021. 11:27 pm
drink for liver health

The build-up of toxins in your liver can seriously deteriorate your health. That’s why it’s a good idea to help your body every now and then by giving your liver a boost. This detox drink can support your liver.

The liver is much bigger than some people expect. The organ is located under the lungs and performs some vital functions in the human body. The liver is responsible for purifying and regulating blood and removing waste from the blood. This is then reused or broken down. The liver also has other important functions. For example, the organ is responsible for absorbing and storing nutrients from food. It also plays a very important role in alcohol consumption.
The liver’s processes ensure that alcohol is not (too) harmful to our body, but can be broken down. Please note: the liver can easily do this in small quantities, but large quantities can damage the liver forever. Many people do not know that the liver is also one of the most important organs when it comes to losing weight. Giving your liver a boost can therefore help you lose excess weight.

How to

Take this drink three times a day for three days in a row. Avoid heavy meals during those three days. Use this drink as an extra boost when you’re on a diet, for example.

Ingredients:

  • Juice from 3 lemons
  • 1 cup of parsley, cut
  • 5 pieces of celery
  • 6 cups of water

Method:

Put the lemon juice, parsley, and celery in a blender and blend. Then add the water and blend again. You can repeat this detox after seven to ten days.

