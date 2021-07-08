Britney Spears feels “hopeful” amid people recently resigning

American singer, Britney Spears expressed that she feels “hopeful” amid people recently resigning from her conservatorship team.

Following her manager, Larry Rudolph’s resignation this week, as well as her lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III’s request to no longer represent her, revealed by a source.

“She’s finally feeling hopeful about the future,” the insider shares. “She thinks people are resigning because they know she is speaking the truth. She is relieved her attorney resigned and hopes that if she can pick her own lawyer, it means the judge is leaning towards terminating the conservatorship.”

The source continues, “She’s trying to be patient and see what happens. She is happy that things are starting to happen, and that the truth has finally come out.”

Previously, Larry Rudolph, Britney Spears‘ longtime manager, has resigned. He claimed the pop artist is “thinking retirement.”

Larry broke the news to Britney’s co-conservators Jamie Spears and the court-appointed Jodi Montgomery on Monday, according to Deadline.

He wrote: “It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus.

“Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.”

After stating the letter was his “formal resignation,” he concluded: “I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together.

Larry has worked as Britney’s main point of contact since the early years of her career, which began in the mid-1990s.

Beginning in 1995, he guided Britney’s career as she quickly established herself as the Princess of Pop.