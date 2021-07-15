WATCH: Cat reacts to human singing ‘You Are My Sunshine’
“You are my sunshine, my only sunshine. You make me happy when skies are gray,” these lines from Johnny Cash’s song “You Are My Sunshine” are ideal to describe the special bond that is love. As demonstrated in this viral video with a human and her cat.
There’s a good possibility the video will leave you with a pleasant sensation in your heart.
The video, which was posted on the Instagram page of two cats named Kareem and Fifi, is too cute to handle. The caption that accompanied the video reads, “He’s too cute.”
The video shows Chase, a cat, reacting to his human singing “You Are My Sunshine.”
Watch the adorable video below:
Read More
Youth should be equipped with skill-based education: official
ISLAMABAD: The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) secretary Rai Manzoor...
Video of Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao Dancing In Ladakhi Attire Went Viral
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao's new videos from...
Forex reserves drop $103 million to $24.312 billion
KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country declined $103 million to...
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram Got vaccinated
Ahsan Mohsin Ikram is a Pakistani actor and businessman who, although not...
PM Imran Khan visits Uzbekistan
PM Imran Khan was greeted at the airport by Uzbekistan's PM Abdulla...