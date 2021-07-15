WATCH: Cat reacts to human singing ‘You Are My Sunshine’

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

15th Jul, 2021. 07:23 pm
Cat

“You are my sunshine, my only sunshine. You make me happy when skies are gray,” these lines from Johnny Cash’s song “You Are My Sunshine” are ideal to describe the special bond that is love. As demonstrated in this viral video with a human and her cat.

There’s a good possibility the video will leave you with a pleasant sensation in your heart.

The video, which was posted on the Instagram page of two cats named Kareem and Fifi, is too cute to handle. The caption that accompanied the video reads, “He’s too cute.”

The video shows Chase, a cat, reacting to his human singing “You Are My Sunshine.”

Watch the adorable video below:

