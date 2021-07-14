China-South Asian nations set up centre for poverty alleviation programmes

BEIJING: The China-South Asian Countries Poverty Alleviation and Cooperative Development Centre was officially set up at the South-West University of Chongqing, China to pool resources and exchange ideas for supporting the socioeconomic development and poverty alleviation programmes in the South Asian countries.

The launching ceremony was attended by Wu Jianghao, assistant foreign minister of China, Cai Yunge, vice mayor of Chongqing, and Li Yue, supervising officer of the National Administration for Rural Revitalization.

The ambassadors of five participating South Asian countries to China, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka also attended the event.

The establishment of China-South Asian Countries Poverty Alleviation and Cooperative Development Centre was unanimously agreed at the meeting of the foreign ministers of China and five South Asian countries virtually held on April 27, 2021.

The centre aims at pooling resources and exchanging ideas for supporting the socioeconomic development and poverty alleviation programmes in the South Asian countries.

In his speech, Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao said that China was willing to share its poverty alleviation experiences and best practices with the South Asian nations.

The centre is an important platform to establish poverty eradication demonstration projects in South-Asian countries and for developing sound bilateral ties for the economic development of the entire region.

Lauding China’s support for establishing the centre, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said that the poverty alleviation constituted a serious challenge for the South Asian countries.

He underscored the centre would not only enable South-Asian nations to extricate poor people from the web of poverty but also galvanise the ongoing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and China in this area.