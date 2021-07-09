Covid-19 positive cases ratio increase to 3.65% in Pakistan

The COVID-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan has an overwhelming jumped to 3.65 percent over the past 24 hours.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, the deadly virus has claimed 25 more lives, lifting the nationwide fatalities to 22,520,

The country’s caseload mounted to 969,476 after 1,737 more people verified positive for the deadly virus during this period.

The new contaminations appeared when 47,528 tests were directed during the mentioned period.

The active cases were verified at 35,573. The positivity ratio of COVID-19 cases reported a piercing upsurge and was documented at 3.65% in Pakistan.

The number of people who have convalesced from the disease subsequently the pandemic began to hike up to 911,383 after 774 more convalesced in the last 24 hours.

Whereas, Punjab has stated a total of 347,553 COVID-19 infections, Sindh 344,223, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 139,008, Islamabad 83,400, Balochistan 27,781, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 20,811 and Gilgit Baltistan 6,700.

As of July 9, as many as 14,698,191 people have been partly inoculated against the deadly virus, while 3,530,044 people have established both jabs of the inoculation.

A total of 18,228,235 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been managed.

Previously, on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had addressed the nation where he spoke of the global pandemic situation in the country, noticing the government is accordingly supervising the predicted fourth Covid wave.

The PM stated that the Indian variant is of crucial concern for the government given the dilemmas it has caused in Bangladesh as well.

He further counseled obedience to mask-wearing as Eid ul-Azha approaches.