Cristiano Ronaldo tops the instagram rich list for the first time

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

04th Jul, 2021. 11:03 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Instagram’s rich list as the celebrity to charge a higher fee for a sponsored post than anybody else.

According to social media marketing firm Hopper HQ, the Juventus forward can charge marketers $1.6 million for each post on his account.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a wrestler-turned-actor, was knocked off the top spot by former Real Madrid star Ronaldo. Ronaldo is the first player to top the list, which began in 2017.

With 308 million Instagram followers, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is a force to be reckoned with.

Johnson, who stars in the Fast and Furious film franchise, has 250 million Instagram followers and can earn just over $1.52 million each post, while pop artist Ariana Grande ($1.51 million) is third on the list.

The only other athlete in the top ten is Lionel Messi, who became a free agent this week after his Barcelona contract expired.

With 224 million followers, the Argentine may charge up to $1.1 million every post, putting him in eighth place.

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star Neymar is the 16th highest-paid athlete on the list.

The 10 celebrities who can charge the most per Instagram post:

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo, 308m followers – just over $1.6m per post
  2. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 250m followers, $1.52m per post
  3. Ariana Grande, 247 million followers, $1.51m per post
  4. Kylie Jenner, 244 million followers, $1.49m per post
  5. Selena Gomez, 241 million followers – $1.46m per post
  6. Kim Kardashian, 232 million followers – $1.41m per post
  7. Lionel Messi, 224 million followers – $1.16m per post
  8. Beyonce Knowles, 189 million followers – $1.14m per post
  9. Justin Bieber, 180 million followers – $1.11m per post
  10. Kendall Jenner, 172 million followers -$1.05m per post

