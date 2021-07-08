Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Crypto usage: Turkey jumped by elevenfold in a year

Syed AhadWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 11:16 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
crypto

A recent survey performed in Turkey shows, how the attitudes about crypto have changed in the past year.

According to a new survey by Turkish crypto exchange Paribu (a Turkish cryptocurrency exchange website), Turkey’s cryptocurrency userbase has increased by more than 11 times in the previous year.

The “Cryptocurrency Awareness and Perception Survey 2021” was conducted by Akademetre Research, revealing the perceptions and behaviors of Turkish citizens toward Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. The first such survey was completed in 2020.

The fact that only 0.7 percent of over 6,000 respondents exchanged cryptocurrency in any way was a striking finding from last year’s study. On top of that, 84% of respondents had never heard of Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies before. These results have contrasted with previous reports that claimed one-fifth of the Turkish population was exposed to cryptocurrency.

This year, the survey shows a substantial jump in terms of cryptocurrency usage in Turkey. Out of 1,400 respondents, 7.7% said they traded with Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, marking an 11-times jump in crypto users compared to last year.

According to the survey, 11% of respondents with crypto knowledge have become active cryptocurrency users. As a major cryptocurrency exchange in the country, Paribu reflects the adoption speed with its user count, which grew from 600,000 to over 4 million within a year.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Argentina
53 mins ago
Argentina employees to receive salaries in Bitcoin (BTC) payments

Argentina: A law introduced by Congressman José Luis Ramón will allow companies...
crypto
57 mins ago
Crypto Research Team Launched by Bank of America

Bank of America has formed a crypto research team in an attempt...
Abdul-Razak-Dawood
3 hours ago
Adviser assures salt association of issues resolution

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on...
Agriculture
3 hours ago
Agri Transformation Plan to enhance yield, reduce eatables prices: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the Agriculture Transformation...
foriegn reserves
3 hours ago
Pakistan’s forex reserves hit record high of $24.41 billion

KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country increased $1.12 billion...
Pakistan’s fiscal deficit narrows to 4.2% in 10 months: finance ministry
3 hours ago
Finance Ministry notifies raise in govt employees’ salary

KARACHI: The Ministry of Finance on Thursday notified the grant of an...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Rahim Pardesi
2 mins ago
What surprise gives Comedian Rahim Pardesi to his Wife?

Rahim Pardesi is a well-known Scottish-Asian comedian who is well known for...
Copa America
22 mins ago
Copa America: Messi’s Argentina will face Neymar’s Brazil in the final

Lionel Messi will look to break his international title drought as the...
Meera's statement
29 mins ago
Actress Meera’s statement regarding Pakistani-American businessman

Pakistani actress Meera's statement came to light quoting Pakistani-American businessman Shahid Khan. Actress...
All foreign nationals to be registered: Sheikh Rashid
43 mins ago
Interior Ministry to list all foreigners in Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed

The Ministry of Interior has decided to register all foreigners living in...