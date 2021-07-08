Crypto usage: Turkey jumped by elevenfold in a year

A recent survey performed in Turkey shows, how the attitudes about crypto have changed in the past year.

According to a new survey by Turkish crypto exchange Paribu (a Turkish cryptocurrency exchange website), Turkey’s cryptocurrency userbase has increased by more than 11 times in the previous year.

The “Cryptocurrency Awareness and Perception Survey 2021” was conducted by Akademetre Research, revealing the perceptions and behaviors of Turkish citizens toward Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. The first such survey was completed in 2020.

The fact that only 0.7 percent of over 6,000 respondents exchanged cryptocurrency in any way was a striking finding from last year’s study. On top of that, 84% of respondents had never heard of Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies before. These results have contrasted with previous reports that claimed one-fifth of the Turkish population was exposed to cryptocurrency.

This year, the survey shows a substantial jump in terms of cryptocurrency usage in Turkey. Out of 1,400 respondents, 7.7% said they traded with Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, marking an 11-times jump in crypto users compared to last year.

According to the survey, 11% of respondents with crypto knowledge have become active cryptocurrency users. As a major cryptocurrency exchange in the country, Paribu reflects the adoption speed with its user count, which grew from 600,000 to over 4 million within a year.