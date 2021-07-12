Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Drunken Noodles: Follow this super simple recipe to make this

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

12th Jul, 2021. 04:28 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Drunken Noodles

Drunken noodles are fiery and mouthwateringly tasty. Check out this simple recipe for making this famous Thai street food at home.

This dish is a popular street food dish and can be cooked within minutes. It has a spicy flavor and is made with ingredients such as green chilies, garlic, chicken, and onions.

Step 1

Mix 3 tbsp oyster sauce, 1 ½  tbsp soy sauce, 2 tbsp sugar, and 1 tbsp water in a bowl to make the sauce mixture for the noodles. Keep aside.

Step 2

Take 200 grams of dried rice noodles and soak them in hot tap water for 10-15 minutes. Drain the water and keep the noodles aside.

Step 3

Heat 2 tbsp vegetable oil in a pan and add 3 minced cloves of garlic, 2 bird eye chilies finely chopped, and 1 sliced onion. Saute on high heat for a minute. Add 200 grams of roughly chopped chicken thighs along with 2 tbsp of fish sauce.

Step 4

Add 1-2 chopped green onions and lower the heat. Add the noodles and the prepared sauce mixture and cook for a minute or two on medium heat. Serve hot.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Millie Bobby
1 hour ago
Millie Bobby Brown is rumored to be dating Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi sparked dating rumors last month when...
Rihanna
2 hours ago
Rihanna, beau A$AP Rocky can’t stop smiling while filming music video

Pop singer Rihanna and ASAP have sparked collaboration rumors after being seen...
Ariana Grande
2 hours ago
Ariana Grande Shares Photos from Her Honeymoon With beau

Ameican actress and singer, Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez shared photos...
Madhuri Dixit
3 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit celebrates 19 years of epic film ‘Devdas’

Madhuri Dixit, a Bollywood diva, commemorated the 19th anniversary of her epic...
Bushra Ansari dance
3 hours ago
Another dance video of Bushra Ansari goes viral

Another dance video of the Pakistani showbiz industry senior actress Bushra Ansari...
Feroze Khan Alizey
4 hours ago
Photos of Feroze Khan with his wife make rounds on the internet

Leading Pakistani actor Feroze Khan, who played the lead role of Fahad...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Govt releases 100% funds allocated under PSDP for petroleum sector
3 mins ago
Govt releases 100% funds allocated under PSDP for petroleum sector

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has provided 100 per cent funds, amounting to...
Kashmiris Will Not Vote For Flour And Sugar Thieves: Maryam Nawaz
1 hour ago
Kashmiris Will Not Vote For Flour And Sugar Thieves: Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, vice president of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N),...
Millie Bobby
1 hour ago
Millie Bobby Brown is rumored to be dating Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi sparked dating rumors last month when...
Global Village announces winners of ‘Future Business Minds’ competition
1 hour ago
Global Village announces winners of ‘Future Business Minds’ competition

DUBAI: Global Village, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and wider region’s leading...