Drunken Noodles: Follow this super simple recipe to make this

Drunken noodles are fiery and mouthwateringly tasty. Check out this simple recipe for making this famous Thai street food at home.

This dish is a popular street food dish and can be cooked within minutes. It has a spicy flavor and is made with ingredients such as green chilies, garlic, chicken, and onions.

Step 1

Mix 3 tbsp oyster sauce, 1 ½ tbsp soy sauce, 2 tbsp sugar, and 1 tbsp water in a bowl to make the sauce mixture for the noodles. Keep aside.

Step 2

Take 200 grams of dried rice noodles and soak them in hot tap water for 10-15 minutes. Drain the water and keep the noodles aside.

Step 3

Heat 2 tbsp vegetable oil in a pan and add 3 minced cloves of garlic, 2 bird eye chilies finely chopped, and 1 sliced onion. Saute on high heat for a minute. Add 200 grams of roughly chopped chicken thighs along with 2 tbsp of fish sauce.

Step 4

Add 1-2 chopped green onions and lower the heat. Add the noodles and the prepared sauce mixture and cook for a minute or two on medium heat. Serve hot.