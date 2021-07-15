Facebook to bring in the ‘expert’ feature in groups

Web DeskWeb Editor

15th Jul, 2021. 07:34 pm

The social media giant, Facebook is rolling in the option to offer the individuals a new feature where they can stand out in the discussions based on their participation in their respective areas of interest. The feature has been designed for the group admins and moderators to elect the ‘expert’ by recognizing their knowledge in the specific field of expertise, and badge them as experts.

“Admins now have the ability to select specific members in their communities who stand out, empowering them to play a more meaningful role,” Facebook executive Maria Smith says in a blog post.

This way more genuinely knowledgeable voices within the group can be promoted.

Furthermore, people who receive multiple strikes in the past 90 days for violating the community standards, do not stand a chance and will be out of the circle of individuals eligible for the title.

Adsense 300 x 250

Read More

48 mins ago
Facebook to bring in the ‘expert’ feature in groups

The social media giant, Facebook is rolling in the option to offer...
Mobilink
1 hour ago
Mobilink Microfinance Bank launches digital application

KARACHI: Pakistan’s largest digital bank, Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) has launched...
GDP
4 hours ago
School connectivity can boost GDP in least connected nations

KARACHI: The nations with low broadband connectivity have the potential to realise...
Apple MagSafe battery
7 hours ago
Apple Launches MagSafe Battery Pack For Its iPhone 12 Family; Here Are The Specifications!

Apple has launched a useful MagSafe Battery Pack for its iPhone 12...
A Party Under the Sky Full of Stars 2021 year Astronomy
8 hours ago
A Party Under the Sky Full of Stars

Santa Clarita's local bunch Astronomy Club facilitated a star gathering at Vasquez...
Realme GT Master Edition Reveals Two Versions Coming
8 hours ago
Realme GT Master Edition Reveals Two Versions Coming

Realme GT Master Edition was teased by Realme Vice President Xu Qi...