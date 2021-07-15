Facebook to bring in the ‘expert’ feature in groups
The social media giant, Facebook is rolling in the option to offer the individuals a new feature where they can stand out in the discussions based on their participation in their respective areas of interest. The feature has been designed for the group admins and moderators to elect the ‘expert’ by recognizing their knowledge in the specific field of expertise, and badge them as experts.
“Admins now have the ability to select specific members in their communities who stand out, empowering them to play a more meaningful role,” Facebook executive Maria Smith says in a blog post.
This way more genuinely knowledgeable voices within the group can be promoted.
Furthermore, people who receive multiple strikes in the past 90 days for violating the community standards, do not stand a chance and will be out of the circle of individuals eligible for the title.
