Food which strengthens your immune system during monsoon

As much as we love the monsoon season, it brings a lot of pathogens that affect our immune system and make us more inclined to colds, influenza, and infections.

The COVID-19 pandemic is as of now approaching over us and can affect us, bringing down our immunity. Hence, maintaining your health and consuming nutritious products, fruits, and vegetables that improve the immune system and make us more grounded is deemed necessary. Senior residents, youngsters, and immune-compromised persons are more inclined to these infections. Therefore, consuming a healthy diet can protect them from such disease-causing pathogens.

Here are a few leafy foods that you can fuse into your eating routine that can work on your invulnerability.

Watermelon

Watermelon contains 90% water, and watermelon is the most refreshing and hydrating fruit which is filled with an antioxidant called glutathione which improves immunity and reduces the risk of getting infected in the monsoon season.

Broccoli

It is a vegetable that is rich in vitamin C which increases the immune power of the body. It is also rich in many antioxidants like sulforaphane and is a good source of iron and other essential nutrients that you can add to your diet in order to improve immunity.

Spinach

Spinach not only improves your immunity but is also filled with numerous nutrients. Spinach is rich in iron, Vitamin C, and E which helps in maintaining the overall health of the body and also supports the immune system.

Beetroot

Beetroot is full of benefits that make your body healthy, as it’s loaded with different vitamins and is a good source of nutrients like potassium and other minerals. It can also help lower blood pressure, maintain a healthy weight, and may even prevent cancer. It also increases the body’s immunity.

Oranges

Orange is the fruit that not only improves the immunity of the body but also increases collagen production and protects the cells from damage. It is a good source for a healthy body and skin. It is also good for people who are suffering from anemia.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms are immunity boosters and a rich source of fiber, protein, and antioxidants. Mushrooms have low calories and can be eaten if you are trying to lose weight. It also reduces the risk of heart disease.