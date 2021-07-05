Gabrielle Union enjoys romantic Fourth of July event with Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade had a romantic beach Independence Day celebration in the Hamptons, New York. On Sunday,

Gabrielle Union looked stunning in blush, red belted gown with short sleeves and a flower pattern with yellow, green, and blue highlights,

Union, who has appeared in films such as Bring It On, Bad Boys II, and Breaking In, put her hair up in a bun and posed with her beau for the American holiday.

Wade, 39, wore khaki slacks and various necklaces with a creme patterned designer button-up shirt over a pistachio green T-shirt.

The NBA alum, who played for the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Chicago Bulls during his career, and his wife both posed barefoot on the summer holiday.

The pair were also seen with their two-year-old daughter Kaavia James, who looked charming in a patterned teal dress while posing in the posh New York neighborhood.

Wade on Friday spoke with People about parenting, as he’s father to sons Zaire, 19, and Xavier, seven, and daughters Zaya, 14, and Kaavia; and a father figure to nephew Dahveon, 19.