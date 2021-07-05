Double Click 728 x 90
Galaxy Z Flip 3 Thom Browne Concept Images Revealed

05th Jul, 2021. 01:41 pm
Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold 2 limited editions were launched by Samsung in collaboration with the American fashion designer Thom Browne. Despite their high prices, they were sold out quickly.

However, the company didn’t announce that whether it will continue its collaboration with Thom for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but some stunning concept images showcase how the new device could look like.

Thom Browne vouwtelefoon

LetsGoDigital has published concept renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Thom Browne Edition, and it looks stunning. The concept images showcase signature Thom Browne tri-color stipes on the phone’s front and rear.

It can also be seen that the phone features a dual-camera setup with LED flash, a larger OLED display, a C-type charging port, Samsung branding at its bottom, a SIM card slot, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

As per previous leaks and reports, The phone will feature a 6.7-inch foldable Super AMOLED Infinity-O display and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display. The device may come with a Snapdragon 888 processor out of the box, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. It will most likely be powered by Android 11 based One UI 3.1.1.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to have a 12MP+12MP dual camera setup at the rear and a 10MP selfie shooter on the foldable display.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to feature a 12MP+12MP dual-camera setup beside the cover display and a 10MP selfie camera on the foldable display. Other features could include GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3,300mAh battery with 15W wired charging.

