muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

04th Jul, 2021. 03:49 pm
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Leaked in Official Promo; Offers Four Colors

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been leaked in a series of prototype-based product mockups that closely resemble the design and color options that will be offered. The first official renders have surfaced online just as we start the third quarter of 2021. Aside from verifying the previously leaked colors, they show the front and back of the forthcoming Fan Edition.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE promo features four different colors: mint, grey, white, and violet. This year’s palette is missing one color. The S21 FE, unlike the S20 FE, will not be available in black. The design is based on the normal Galaxy S21, but with a few modifications.

For starters, the entire shell is painted in a consistent, even tone. The camera island wraps around the backplate and merges seamlessly. Furthermore, it does not stand out as much as on other Galaxy S21 models. The structure will once again be made of polycarbonate, with the glass sandwich design reserved for the S21 Ultra. The screen is flat, with a thin hole punch and a decreased bezel. It’s a 6.5-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to reports.

The S21 FE shares many of the same internal specs as the normal S21, but at a lower cost. The S21 Fan Edition falls into the so-called flagship killer category, thanks to the value offered in Samsung’s new model phone for 2021.

The S21 FE has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, according to earlier leaks (the most efficient and powerful Android chip around.) It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, so performance shouldn’t be an issue. The camera system hasn’t been slashed either. A triple camera array with 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto lenses is in the works.

