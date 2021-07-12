Glass bangles exhibitions to help enhance exports: TDAP official

HYDERABAD: The promotion of Hyderabad’s glass bangles through exhibitions will not only promote the industry but also help enhance exports, an official of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) said on Monday.

TDAP deputy director Ashiq Hussain Khoso said this while paying a visit to Shadman Glass Bangles Industry, Hyderabad, and was accompanied by Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) president Saleemuddin Qureshi and other office-bearers.

TDAP, in collaboration with the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry, would organise several exhibitions to promote the bangles industry, he said, adding that many overseas Pakistanis have shown interest to participate in these events.

“Hyderabad is famous for glass bangles and their high quality, and attracts customers from the country and across the world,” the HCSTSI president said.

The bangles industry must play its due role in the promotion of glass bangles exports to attract more foreign exchange reserves, he added.

Qureshi assured that the problems being faced by the glass bangles traders would be resolved on top priority.

He stressed the need to focus on bangles exports and asked the government to supply ample gas to the industry, and a relief in gas tariff to this long-neglected sector.

Shadman Glass Bangles Industry Hyderabad owner Zaheerudidn Siddiqui apprised the chamber delegation and the TDAP official of the issues such as the gas shortage and the lack of state-of-the-art machinery.

The machinery worth around Rs3 million are needed to import with a view to spur its exports across the world, he added.