Here are all of Brad Pitt’s upcoming movies With thriller

Brad Pitt, the American actor, hasn’t appeared on the big screen since 2019, but in 2022, the Oscar winner and producer will star in three films.

Pitt has featured in dozens of commercially and critically successful films over the previous three decades, beginning with his breakout performance in 1991’s Thelma & Louise. He has performed in a wide range of genres, from dark comedies to beautiful romantic dramas.

Due to Covid-19 forcing theatres to close and studios to delay or cancel production on countless television shows and movies.

The following is a list of Brad Pitt’s future films. Moviegoers haven’t seen Pitt on the big screen since 2019’s sci-fi drama Ad Astra,

Lost City Of D

Pitt will make a cameo appearance in Sandra Bullock’s latest film Lost City of D. Bullock, who is also producing the Paramount Pictures film, personally reached out to Pitt after she made a cameo in Pitt’s upcoming moving Bullet Train.

Bullet Train

THR confirmed in July 2020 that Pitt would star in the Sony action thriller Bullet Train, based on the popular Japanese book Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka. The movie is directed by Pitt’s former stuntman David Leitch (who also directed Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde) and centers on a group of assassins who learn that their missions are intertwined while traveling on a bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka.

Babylon

Pitt is starring alongside Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, Flea, Samara Weaving, Rory Scovel, Lukas Haas, Eric Roberts, and P.J. Byrne in Damien Chazelle’s (La La Land) Babylon.