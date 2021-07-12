Double Click 728 x 90
I don’t like three types of men, says Shaista Lodhi

Raba NoorWeb Editor

12th Jul, 2021. 09:40 pm
Shaista Lodhi

Pakistani actor and host Shaista Lodhi has revealed three dislikes of men.

The actress along with journalist and host Wasim Badami participated in a private TV program where the show host asked Shaista what are the things in men that make you run away?

In response to the question, Shaista said that if a man is insane, and makes useless nonsense so I don’t like those men another thing is that if a man shows off, she does not like this thing.

Talking about the third dislike of a man, she said that I don’t like men whose socks smell bad, I run away from those men whose socks smell bad when they take off their shoes.

