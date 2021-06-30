‘I will complete 5-year tenure’: CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday dismissed rumors connected to his position in the provincial assembly and said that he is not going to step down before concluding his five-year tenancy.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, CM Shah said that people should get purge of all such confusion.

CM stated that he would not leave his post on anyone’s wish.

“I will retain my office as long as the party leadership wants me to do so,” he said.

The raids carried out by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to arrest Aijaz Jhakrani “inappropriate.” Stated CM Sindh.

He said that raids are carried out in Sindh unexpectedly, while in other provinces, courts necessitate a 10-day notice to be issued to the suspect.