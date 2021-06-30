Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

‘I will complete 5-year tenure’: CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 01:19 am
Adsense 160 x 600
CM Sindh tightens restrictions

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday dismissed rumors connected to his position in the provincial assembly and said that he is not going to step down before concluding his five-year tenancy.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, CM Shah said that people should get purge of all such confusion.

CM stated that he would not leave his post on anyone’s wish.

“I will retain my office as long as the party leadership wants me to do so,” he said.

The raids carried out by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to arrest Aijaz Jhakrani “inappropriate.” Stated CM Sindh.

He said that raids are carried out in Sindh unexpectedly, while in other provinces, courts necessitate a 10-day notice to be issued to the suspect.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Price Of LPG Reaches Record High
2 hours ago
OGRA increase LPG price up to RS19 per KG

OGRA has hiked the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas - LPG price,...
mualana abdur razzaq
3 hours ago
President Wifaq Ul Madaris Maulana Abdur Razzaq passes away

Maulana Abdur Razzaq Iskander, the president of Wifaq Ul Madaris and a...
Without Using Drugs, This Handheld Inhaler Assists In Fighting Anxiety Attacks
3 hours ago
This Handheld Inhaler Assists in Fighting Anxiety

Engineers have created a little Handheld Inhaler-like device to help people breathe...
PCAA extends ban on Category C on international passengers
3 hours ago
CAA ISSUES INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS TRAVEL ADVISORY

The Civil Aviation Authority - CAA, has issued a travel advisory for...
The Kapil Sharma Show
3 hours ago
How much Kapil Sharma charge for one episode? Fans got shocked

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma has increased remuneration for the third season of...
Rabada Almost Recreates Infamous Root Celebration, But Stops Just Short
3 hours ago
Rabada Almost Recreates Infamous Root Celebration, But Stops Just Short

Kagiso Rabada brilliantly yorked Kieron Pollard during the third T20I between South...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
7 mins ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 1st July 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...
Price Of LPG Reaches Record High
2 hours ago
OGRA increase LPG price up to RS19 per KG

OGRA has hiked the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas - LPG price,...
mualana abdur razzaq
3 hours ago
President Wifaq Ul Madaris Maulana Abdur Razzaq passes away

Maulana Abdur Razzaq Iskander, the president of Wifaq Ul Madaris and a...
Without Using Drugs, This Handheld Inhaler Assists In Fighting Anxiety Attacks
3 hours ago
This Handheld Inhaler Assists in Fighting Anxiety

Engineers have created a little Handheld Inhaler-like device to help people breathe...