Indian AstraZeneca Vaccine might cause Travel Bans

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 04:57 pm
Millions of British visitors may be barred from traveling to Europe if they obtain the AstraZeneca vaccination manufactured in India.

The EU Digital Covid Certificate, which went into effect on Thursday, permits fully vaccinated individuals to travel throughout Europe without the need for testing or quarantines. The certificate validates vaccines that have been approved by the European Medicines Agency.

So far, the agency has approved vaccines manufactured in Europe by Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca-University of Oxford. It has not, however, approved the AstraZeneca vaccine developed by Covishield at the Serum Institute in India.

According to the BBC, the Serum Institute has sent 5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the United Kingdom. Officials advise consumers to double-check the batch number on their vaccine card or in the National Health Service app. Certain batch numbers — 4120Z001, 4120Z002, and 4120Z003 — are for Covishield doses and will not be eligible for the travel certificate.

Several European countries, including Austria, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Slovenia, Spain, and Switzerland, have already approved the Covishield jab for travel, according to the media.

According to the BBC, Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated on Friday that he sees “no reason at all” why the vaccine should not be used for vaccine passports and that there “will not be a problem” for those who have got Covishield vaccinations. In the coming days, Johnson is expected to announce steps to lift pandemic restrictions in England, with overseas travel being a top priority.

According to the United Kingdom’s COVID-19 dashboard, more than 85 percent of adults in the country have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 63 percent are completely vaccinated.

People need not be concerned about their health if they received the AstraZeneca vaccination manufactured in India, according to public health officials.

