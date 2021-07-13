Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Infinix Note 10 Launched in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Till July18

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

13th Jul, 2021. 04:11 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Infinix Note 10 Launched in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Till July18

Infinix Note 10 has been launched after the successful debut of Note 10 Pro. The phone was formally announced on social media pages. It will be available for pre-order till July 18.

Infinix Note 10 will be offered in the 6GB+128GB variant.

MediaTek Helio G85 will be at its core. The phone will offer a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Also, software tweaks like Dar-link, Game Booster, and Game Mode make for a more immersive gaming experience.

The Infinix Note 10 is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that allows you to play for longer. It charges rapidly and safely at 18W, providing 12 hours of gaming and 38 hours of conversation time on a single charge.

The new model of Infinix offers an IPS LCD with slim bezels and a hole punch. The display on the Note 10 is a 6.95-inch panel with a sharp 1080P resolution. Eye comfort has been confirmed by TUV Rheinland. Furthermore, the speakers are dual-firing and produce DTS surround sound.

The shell of the Note 10 has been painted in two-tone finishes in Black, Purple, and Emerald. The thumbprint scanner is included inside the power button, which is incorporated in the frame. Three lenses are positioned off-center on the backplate of the camera island.

The Note 10 is currently available at a discounted price of Rs25,999, rather than the full retail price of Rs26,999. It has a 48MP f/1.79 lens, a low-res portrait sensor, a 4cm macro camera, and a 16MP selfie lens, among other things. Ultra Night, Pro, and 2K video modes are available on the Infinix Note 10.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Galaxy S22 Ultra Will Feature 200MP Camera, S Pen Support
3 hours ago
Galaxy S22 Ultra Will Feature 200MP Camera, S Pen Support

Galaxy S22 Ultra will be featuring a more improved version of the...
Huawei Might be Working on 90W Fast Charging System
5 hours ago
Huawei Might be Working on 90W Fast Charging System

Huawei is currently working on 90W fast charging, according to DigitalChatStation. Currently,...
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Launched in Pakistani Market with Stunning Display, High Performance Chip
2 days ago
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Launched in Pakistani Market with Stunning Display, High Performance Chip

OnePlus Nord CE 5G has been added recently to its budget-friendly phone...
OPPO Reno 6Z Benchmarked on Geekbench; Reveals Performance and Specs
2 days ago
OPPO Reno 6Z Benchmarked on Geekbench; Reveals Performance and Specs

OPPO Reno 6Z is yet another addition to the Reno 6 series....
Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro Full Specifications Leaked; Expeted Launch by Fall
4 days ago
Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro Full Specifications Leaked; Expected Launch by Fall

Google is expected to launch Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro this...
Qualcomm Announces Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders with Snapdragon 888 and 6.78" 144Hz AMOLED Screen
4 days ago
Qualcomm Announces Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders with Snapdragon 888 and 6.78″ 144Hz AMOLED Screen

Qualcomm boasts over 1.6 million ‘Snapdragon Insiders,' a group of fans and...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Federal Cabinet Approves Three Holidays On Eid-ul-Adha
7 mins ago
Federal Cabinet Approves Three Holidays On Eid-ul-Adha

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved three public holidays on the occasion...
Mahira Khan cosmetic surgery
16 mins ago
“Zoom in to my nose” – Mahira Khan Quashes rumours of cosmetic surgery

Acclaimed Pakistani actress Actor Mahira Khan has recently quashed rumours of cosmetic...
Lindsey Shaw
20 mins ago
Pretty Little Liars’ Lindsey Shaw apologizes after backlash over TikTok

Lindsey Shaw, who appeared on Ned's Declassified, became teary-eyed as she apologized...
Iraq: At least 60 Killed In COVID Ward Fire At Hospital
35 mins ago
Iraq: At least 60 Killed In COVID Ward Fire At Hospital

A fire at a coronavirus hospital in the southern Iraqi city of...