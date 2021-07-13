Infinix Note 10 Launched in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Till July18

Infinix Note 10 has been launched after the successful debut of Note 10 Pro. The phone was formally announced on social media pages. It will be available for pre-order till July 18.

Infinix Note 10 will be offered in the 6GB+128GB variant.

MediaTek Helio G85 will be at its core. The phone will offer a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Also, software tweaks like Dar-link, Game Booster, and Game Mode make for a more immersive gaming experience.

The Infinix Note 10 is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that allows you to play for longer. It charges rapidly and safely at 18W, providing 12 hours of gaming and 38 hours of conversation time on a single charge.

The new model of Infinix offers an IPS LCD with slim bezels and a hole punch. The display on the Note 10 is a 6.95-inch panel with a sharp 1080P resolution. Eye comfort has been confirmed by TUV Rheinland. Furthermore, the speakers are dual-firing and produce DTS surround sound.

The shell of the Note 10 has been painted in two-tone finishes in Black, Purple, and Emerald. The thumbprint scanner is included inside the power button, which is incorporated in the frame. Three lenses are positioned off-center on the backplate of the camera island.

The Note 10 is currently available at a discounted price of Rs25,999, rather than the full retail price of Rs26,999. It has a 48MP f/1.79 lens, a low-res portrait sensor, a 4cm macro camera, and a 16MP selfie lens, among other things. Ultra Night, Pro, and 2K video modes are available on the Infinix Note 10.