Infinix Hot 10i Price reduced; now available for Rs. 19,999

The Infinix Hot 10S and Hot 10i are the latest additions to the affordable brand’s entry-level phone lineup. It originally retailed for a reasonable price, but it is now available at a significant discount, making it an excellent purchase. The Hot 10i has a strong processor, long-lasting battery, and even support for fast charging.

The device had an initial price of Rs. 21,999, but following a Rs. 2,000 price reduction, it is now available for Rs. 19,999. The discount is only valid for the Infinix Hot 10i 4GB+128GB version.

The Infinix Hot 10i comes equipped with a performance-oriented Helio P65. Also, It has a huge 6000 mAh battery that can last 73 days on standby and 18 hours of uninterrupted gameplay.

Although it supports 18W fast charging, the power brick included in the package is only capable of 10W. Furthermore, it runs XOS 7.5, which is based on Android 11.

The budget friendly phone features a plastic back with a thin lined finish, a rear-facing fingerprint reader, and a tiny camera housing cover the backplate. The rear-camera system consists of a 13MP wide-angle lens and a low-res sticker lens.