Instagram working on ‘Exclusive Stories’ just like Twitter’s Super Follow feature

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 01:44 pm
Instagram working on ‘Exclusive Stories’ just like Twitter’s Super Follow feature

Instagram is apparently working on a feature that will allow creators to monetize their Instagram stories with ‘exclusive’ material, similar to how Twitter’s Super Follow feature works.

According to a new leak, the service, which currently allows followers to see all of the content on a post, may eventually restrict access to specific stories to subscribers.

The first indication that the image and video sharing platform was working on such a feature came from Twitter user Alessandro Paluzzi, who is known for unveiling features on popular apps by reverse-engineering them.

Paluzzi had uploaded a screenshot of an Instagram app dialogue that indicated evidence of a new feature named ‘Exclusive Story’ at the time.

Paluzzi also released other images of the feature, which is presently in development, including a dialogue box informing users that access is restricted to members of a specific group (implying an exclusive fan club). Another screenshot offers a suggestion to save exclusive content to a profile’s Story Highlights “so fans always have something to see when they join.”

The insider further claims that ‘Exclusive Stories’ will not be screenshottable.

Instagram working on &#39;Exclusive Stories&#39; for subscribers, similar to Twitter&#39;s Super Follow feature | HT Tech

While the function may eventually be available for beta testers on the app, it is unclear whether the service will be available to all Instagram users at this time.

While features like swiping up on tales to share links were previously restricted to Instagram accounts with over 10,000 followers, the company has just begun testing sharing links in stories for all users.

Paluzzi’s latest leak displays a new ‘Subscribe’ option on a user’s profile, which is likely to appear when a user has a fan club.

