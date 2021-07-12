Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Internet gaming disorders are common in college

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

12th Jul, 2021. 02:58 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Internet gaming disorders are common in college

When young individuals become overly addicted to internet gaming, it can lead to sleep difficulties, depression, anxiety, and, in some cases, suicidal thoughts, according to new research.

Between 2007 and 2015, phone interviews with over 3,000 American college students found that one in every twenty had “internet gaming disorder,” a medical illness defined by excessive use of gadgets both online and offline.

“Internet gaming, like any addiction, must produce disruptions in everyday life to be labeled a problem,” said research author Dr. Maurice Ohayon, head of the Stanford Sleep Epidemiology Research Center at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif.

“Playing (online games) until late in the night, and then having difficulties to get up in the morning to go to class or to work, or simply skipping classes,” Ohayon said.

Ohayon also discovered that the habit was associated with a higher-than-normal chance of “feeling unrested when they wake up, being fatigued, feeling depressed, and having social anxiety.”

Does this conclusively imply that gaming illness is a direct cause of poor mental and physical health? No, according to Ohayon, who warns that not enough is known about the disorder and that “causality cannot be inferred.”

He and his colleagues also found that “many elements such as feeling depressed, social anxiety, having very few friends, being unhappy with social life, and suicidal thoughts pointed to social isolation or loneliness among students with internet gaming disorder.”

According to the study’s authors, 90 percent of American households are now connected to the internet, with teens and young adults being the most frequent users.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Easy to Make Mouthwatering Veggie Muffins Recipe
6 hours ago
Easy to Make Mouthwatering Veggie Muffins Recipe

Want to make a mouthwatering veggie recipe that is yummy yet nutritious?...
19 hours ago
What exactly is continental cuisine? 7 foods from around the world that we adore

What is continental food? Continental food encompasses delicacies found in European countries....
Exercises To Avoid Poor Posture
24 hours ago
Exercises To Improve Bad Posture And Reduce Back Pain

A bad posture is usually not a serious medical condition, but it...
corona in bangladesh
2 days ago
Bangladesh secures 17.5 million coronavirus vaccines after caseload crosses 1 million

Bangladesh has closed deals for 17.5 million more coronavirus vaccine doses, the...
corona in punjab
2 days ago
Counters to be set at public places to check Covid vaccination certificates, Punjab

The government of Punjab reintroduced its strategies against Covid-19, deciding to set...
coronavirus Pakistan
3 days ago
Covid-19 positive cases ratio increase to 3.65% in Pakistan

The COVID-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan has an overwhelming jumped to 3.65...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Rihanna
4 mins ago
Rihanna, beau A$AP Rocky can’t stop smiling while filming music video

Pop singer Rihanna and ASAP have sparked collaboration rumors after being seen...
FBR directs officials to file asset declarations
6 mins ago
FBR directs officials to file asset declarations

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday directed the officials...
Euro cup: British PM Condemns Racial discrimination Against Black Players
11 mins ago
Euro cup: British PM Condemns Racial discrimination Against Black Players

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned the racial discrimination against three...
SMEs urged to remain cautious with Afghan transactions
14 mins ago
SMEs urged to remain cautious with Afghan transactions

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has warned its...