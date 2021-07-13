Double Click 728 x 90
Jamie Lynn Spears is ready to tell the truth in her upcoming book

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

13th Jul, 2021. 10:31 am
Jamie Lynn Spears

Britney Spears‘ sister Jamie Lynn Spears has announced the publication of her next book, titled “Unfiltered,” which promises to provide her side of the story.

Following the outpouring of support she received following the singer’s contentious hearing and the scandalous allegations concerning her family, the actress has decided to pen a collection of undiscovered family stories and secrets.

Although many specifics are still unknown, admirers of the artist have discovered the title I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out on the internet.

The unreleased book was also touted as an “intimate memoir” written by “actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears,” in which she shares her “unfiltered narrative on her own terms about becoming a child star, becoming a teen mom, and the years she walked away from the spotlight” on Barnes & Noble’s website.

Jamie Lynn will also be opening up about “the terrifying ATV accident that threatened her daughter‘s life, and discovering the most important elements of life: love and family.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears)

The actress recently turned to Instagram to express her displeasure with her sister’s conservatorship, pleading with everyone to “please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children.“

She went on to say she has always loved and supported her sister and promises to reveal in her book “why her family is just like any other family,” including “never-before-heard stories that are at times funny, inspiring, messy, and uncomfortable.”

