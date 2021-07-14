Double Click 728 x 90
Jennifer Lopez shares her love life with Beau Ben Affleck

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 09:53 am
Ben Affleck and Jennifer

In the midst of her romance with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is opening out about finding happiness within herself.

During an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1, the Hustlers actor discussed the pivotal adjustment in her life that led to ultimate happiness.

“I’m always trying to grow and evolve and become more fully myself and true to myself. I was good on my own and happiness starts within me,” said Lopez.

“And once I realized that, things happen. Things happen that you don’t expect to ever happen. I mean, once you get good, once you get to the point where you’re like, ‘This is not right for me, or this doesn’t feel good, or I need to make an adjustment here. This is not really about anybody else but me.’ Once you do that, stuff starts falling into place,” she went on to say.

“And I think that’s how you should process this moment that I feel again. And then it always shows up in the music. Sometimes you have to change direction, even though that might be painful or it might seem weird to other people. It’s really just about who you are and what feels right to you, and that’s what it’s about,” she added.

“I’m getting back to work a little bit. I know that was hard for us workaholics to be home for a year-and-a-half and not doing anything. But my kids are amazing, getting way too big for my taste. They’re becoming their own little adults. They turned 13 this year,” she shared.

“Family’s good. Everything is just amazing. And I feel great. Everything is beautiful,” she added.

