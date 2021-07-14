Double Click 728 x 90
Jason Sudeikis breaks silence about his breakup With Olivia Wilde

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 09:45 am
Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis, an American actor, has spoken up about his separation from long-term girlfriend Olivia Wilde and her connection with Harry Styles.

In an interview with GQ, the Ted Lasso star, Jason Sudeikis discussed his failed romance with the Booksmart filmmaker and how he feels about the breakup.

“I’ll have a better understanding of why [we split] in a year. And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle,” he said.

He went on to say that Wilde moved on fast from her relationship with the former One Direction singer, describing the encounter as one that you “either learn from or make excuses about.”

“You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it,” he went on to say.

“I was neither high nor heartbroken.” Sudeikis remarked of his famed ultra-casual tie-dye-hoodie look, which he wore while accepting a Golden Globe this year.

“I wore that hoodie because I didn’t wanna [expletive] wear the [expletive] top half of a Tom Ford suit. I love Tom Ford suits. But it felt weird as [expletive],” he added.

