Khloe Kardashian’s sizzling photos brings her exes against each other

Khloe Kardashian’s sensual Instagram post turned her ex-boyfriends Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson against each other as they sparred over her bikini shot.

Tristan Thompson, the reality TV star’s long-term on-off-again partner, overheard Lamar’s provocative remark and chose to respond with his own words.

He responded to Lamar’s comment: “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.”

After planning for a second child, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up again. Khloe and Lamar married a month after meeting in 2009, but they separated in 2016.