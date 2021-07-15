Double Click 728 x 90
Khloe Kardashian’s sizzling photos brings her exes against each other

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

15th Jul, 2021. 11:08 am
Khloe Kardashian's

Khloe Kardashian’s sensual Instagram post turned her ex-boyfriends Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson against each other as they sparred over her bikini shot.

Lamar, the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband, flirted with her in Instagram comments, and her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy retaliated quickly.

Lamar, a former basketball player, posted an extremely provocative comment on his ex-suggestive wife’s swimsuit shot, generating rumors about their reunion.

Khloe Kardashians exes feud over her stunning photo

Lamar commented “hottie” under an Instagram photo of Khloe posing in a bikini in an outdoor shower, implying that he wanted to revive their romance.

Tristan Thompson, the reality TV star’s long-term on-off-again partner, overheard Lamar’s provocative remark and chose to respond with his own words.

He responded to Lamar’s comment: “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.”

After planning for a second child, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up again. Khloe and Lamar married a month after meeting in 2009, but they separated in 2016.

