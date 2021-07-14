Double Click 728 x 90
Mahira Khan reveals truth about her marriage, is she really married?

Raba NoorWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 10:12 pm
Mahira Khan

Everyone’s beloved actress and supermodel of Pakistan Mahira Khan reveals the truth about her marriage in an interview.

The actress is a single mother of 12 years old boy named Azlan and earlier she reveals that she is in love with Salim Karim who is an entrepreneur.

An interview of Mahira is going viral on social media, in which she has clarified some of the rumors spread about her one of them about her secret marriage, and people think that Mahira has already tied the knots with Salim Karim and she is keeping her marriage secret.

While addressing this rumor the Rasees actress said that when she will get married everyone will know.

She replied to all the assumptions that people generally make about her on social media. Mahira talked about the rumors of her nose job, talked about her favorite co-star, and if she has ever faced body-shaming, and many others things.

Check out her interview below:

