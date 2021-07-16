Mahira Khan’s return to TV with Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay

Mahira Khan is all set to return to the television screens after a hiatus of 5 years. We last saw her in the drama serial Bin Roye (2016).

Sharing screens with Kubra khan as Mashal Tahir, Usman Mukhtar as Aswab Ayub, Mahira will be playing as Mehreen Mansoor who is an ingénue who carries the past along with her. The teasers are enough to tip us off that we need to gear up and make some adjustments to our daily routine schedule because we are going to get deeply invested in this drama serial. Written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Farooq Rind, we have enough reasons to be waiting for this drama with a bated breath.

The story revolves around Mashal Tahir, who is a sophisticated beautiful young woman, whereas Aswad Ayub is seen with some duality and giving off considerable negative vibes. These two cousin sisters, Mehreen and Mashal, who has completely opposite nature of each other, Aswad is most probably situated somewhere between these two. We are pretty certain that all three of them will be doing justice to their roles.

Each character is not fully revealed, but we can clearly guess that all of them have uncanny and dark versions with a lot of hidden secrets. Mahira Khan uploaded a poster of this drama prior to these teasers and the caption was:

Umera Ahmed has given us many incredibly moving stories before such as a super hit serial Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Meri Zaat Zarra e Benishan, Shehrezat and Kankar to name a few masterpieces. All of them highlighted entirely different moral values. Umera has always been beautiful with her words and astounding with the narrative. We expect that Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay is going to be another addition to the list.