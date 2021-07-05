Mathira’s statement in favor of inappropriately dressed actresses

Mathira, who has been in the news for her outspoken statements, has provoked the critics of the actresses’ outfits in Hum Style Awards 2021.

Mathira wrote in her Instagram story that why people criticized the style of others.

The actress said that women should be allowed to dress as they want.

She further wrote that women should wear whatever their bodies want, whatever clothes they feel happy wearing.

The actress further said that people sit at home and criticize others, they should do their job and not interfere in the affairs of others.

It may be recalled that last night, the dress of the actresses participating in the Hum Style Awards show 2021 was so much criticized by social media users.