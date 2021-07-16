Maya Ali’s clothing brand: MAYA PRET-A-PORTER

Maya Ali is one of Pakistan’s well-known actresses; in addition to being a talented performer, she is also praised for her tenacity and bravery. Sanam, Mann Mayal, and Pehli Si Mohabbat are a few of her blockbuster drama serials. Not only has this diva been in dramas, but she has also appeared in chartbuster films such as Teefa in Trouble and Parey Hut Love. Racking up fame and respect in acting, Maya Ali is now settling her name in the clothing industry.

The Deeyar-e-Dil actress and her cousins, Ansa Qadeer and Zainab Qadeer, launched this apparel line on June 5, 2021. This team is creating classic modern-day festive dresses having some traditional touch and vibrant color combinations. This brand is taking a contemporary approach to fashion and promises to create collections that are relevant to current sensibilities that will make you look and feel your best.

Popularizing this brand was not so challenging since being a celebrity makes it ten times simpler to spread the word here and there, from having companions who are also widely known, to people who revere you, the marketing is there beforehand. The only task left is to keep it going well once you’ve commenced.

Maya Ali is not the only celebrity to launch her own clothing line, we have many other celebrities who own a clothing brand under their name, some of them are Aiman Minal Closet (owned by Aiman and Minal Khan), UXM (owned by Urwa, and Mawra Hocane), Areeba Habib Clothing (owned by Areeba Habib) and Omal by Komal (owned by Komal Aziz).

The collection is wonderful beyond any doubt, and the titles are noteworthy, Jahanara, Nazneen, Hoorpari, Dilruba, and etc. All of these titles have a feminine and traditional feel to them, and each item is distinctive in its own unique way.

We’ve seen Maya Ali as a model for her own lineup to this point, and she carries each dress with elegance and grace. We’re curious if she’ll allow someone else to model for the company in her stead. Regardless of who it is, the collection will make everyone look amazing.