OnePlus 9 released in Pakistan with Hasselblad Cameras

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

04th Jul, 2021. 09:36 pm
OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 was recently released in Pakistan, while the Oneplus Nord CE 5G will be released soon. The latest flagship series is based on top-shelf silicone, next-generation quick charge, and high-end co-engineered cameras. Here are the pricing details and characteristics.

OnePlus cameras have traditionally fallen short of their best promise, which is why the brand has developed OnePlus 9 with the leading premium optics company Hasselblad. It features natural color reproduction, picture-perfect nightscape imaging, and a ‘pro’ mode that creatively controls the camera system.

A 48MP f/1.8 wide lens, a 50MP Sony ultrawide camera, and a low-resolution monochrome sensor make up the camera cluster. By adopting a Freeform lens to adjust light before it touches the sensor, the wide-angle IMX766 sensor takes in more light and removes almost all distortion. The OnePlus 9 shoots video in ultra-high-definition 8K but lacks optical image stabilization.

The flagship phone is charged using OnePlus’ most advanced solution, Warp Charge 65T. It takes just 29 minutes to fully charge the inbuilt 4500 mAh battery. Wireless Qi charging up to 15W is also supported by the flagship.

The frame has beveled corners, a vintage alert slider, and Dolby.

When you turn the OnePlus 9 over, you’ll see a flat display with a hole punched through one of the corners. It’s a 6.55-inch 1080P panel with Gorilla Glass protection. The OnePlus 9 comes pre-installed with the latest version of OxygenOS, which is based on Android 11. The 12GB + 256GB variant is currently available for Rs. 134,999, however the 8GB + 128GB variant may not make it to Pakistan.

